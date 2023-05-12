Player of the Week: St. John’s Paul Robinson

Paul Robinson, a junior at D.C.'s St. John's College High School, had a dominant indoor and outdoor track and field season this year. He is also an honor roll student who volunteers as a teen council chaplain and food pantry volunteer.

Each week, WTOP is picking one student athlete to be featured on air and online as our Player of the Week. This week’s WTOP Player of the Week is Paul Robinson of St. John’s College High School in Northwest D.C.

Paul, a junior at St. John’s, had a dominant season in indoor and outdoor track and field. He won DCSAA all-state honors earlier this year for indoor track and helped the Cadets’ Outdoor 4x800m relay team to a school record at the Mount SAC Relays in California and the championship finals at Penn Relays.

Paul also finished top-five in the steeplechase this past weekend at the Dogwood Invitational at the University of Virginia.

Paul has excelled off the track as well. He’s reached Life rank in the Boy Scouts and is an honor roll student who volunteers as a teen council chaplain and food pantry volunteer at Metropolitan Baptist Church in Largo, Maryland.

