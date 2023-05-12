Live Radio
Home » Player of the Week » Player of the Week:…

Player of the Week: St. John’s Paul Robinson

WTOP Staff

May 12, 2023, 4:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Paul Robinson
Paul Robinson, a junior for St. John’s Catholic High School, had a dominant season for indoor and outdoor track and field. (Courtesy Paul & Vickie Robinson)
Courtesy Paul & Vickie Robinson
Paul Robinson
This week’s WTOP Player of the Week is Paul Robinson of St. John’s College High School in Northwest D.C. (Courtesy Paul & Vickie Robinson)
Courtesy Paul & Vickie Robinson
(1/2)
Paul Robinson
Paul Robinson

Each week, WTOP is picking one student athlete to be featured on air and online as our Player of the Week. This week’s WTOP Player of the Week is Paul Robinson of St. John’s College High School in Northwest D.C.

Paul, a junior at St. John’s, had a dominant season in indoor and outdoor track and field. He won DCSAA all-state honors earlier this year for indoor track and helped the Cadets’ Outdoor 4x800m relay team to a school record at the Mount SAC Relays in California and the championship finals at Penn Relays.

Paul also finished top-five in the steeplechase this past weekend at the Dogwood Invitational at the University of Virginia.

Paul has excelled off the track as well. He’s reached Life rank in the Boy Scouts and is an honor roll student who volunteers as a teen council chaplain and food pantry volunteer at Metropolitan Baptist Church in Largo, Maryland.

WTOP’s Player of the Week is sponsored by:

Are you the parent of an outstanding student athlete? Or do you know a student athlete who deserves recognition? Nominate your favorite high school student athlete from now until May 18. Nominate here.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up