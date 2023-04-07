Player of the Week: Frederick Douglass High’s Cordell Cozay Brown

This week's WTOP Player of the Week is senior Cordell Cozay Brown of Frederick Douglass High School in Maryland.

This week’s WTOP Player of the Week is senior Cordell Cozay Brown of Frederick Douglass High School in Maryland.

Brown loves football and has been playing since he was 4 years old. A team captain on this year’s team, he played center and offensive tackle, while helping the school win the Maryland State Championship. Brown has also been chosen All-County twice.

When not playing football, Brown lends his talent to the track team, throwing the shot put and discus.

Brown gives back to others by helping to feed those experiencing homelessness with his church. He also helps take food to seniors and assists them with tasks when needed.

Brown excels in the classroom and has been accepted into several Division I colleges.

