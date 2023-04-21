COMMANDERS SALE: Attorneys seek whistleblower protection from NFL | NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site?
Player of the Week: Clarke County’s Christopher LeBlanc

WTOP Staff

April 21, 2023, 5:05 AM

Each week, WTOP picks one student athlete to be featured on-air and online as our Player of the Week. This week’s WTOP Player of the Week is senior Christopher LeBlanc of Clarke County High School in Berryville, Virginia.

Chris has earned six varsity letters in two sports during his time at Clarke County, four in soccer and two in football. As a three-year soccer starter at midfield and attacking positions, his play on the field has earned him plenty of postseason awards, as well.

This week’s WTOP Player of the Week is senior Christopher LeBlanc of Senior Clarke High School in Virginia. (Courtesy Christopher LeBlanc)

As a sophomore, Chris earned First Team All-District and All-Region. During his junior year, the team captured the Class Two State Championship, while he earned First Team All-District, Region and All-Area, along with Second Team All-State.

Currently, the soccer team is undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the state.

Chris has also succeeded on the football field, punting and kicking his way to First Team All-District, Region and Area as a junior and senior.

Chris was selected Student Athlete of the Year for Clarke County High School (2022-2023), while also maintaining a 3.889 GPA. He has signed a letter of intent to play football at Shenandoah University.

