MARCH MADNESS: Top seeds fail to reach Elite 8 | Gonzaga beats UCLA with late 3-pointer | Women's Sweet 16 is set | See photos of local teams
Live Radio
Home » Player of the Week » Player of the Week:…

Player of the Week: Wootton High’s Aidan Wang

WTOP Staff

March 24, 2023, 8:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
This week’s WTOP Player of the Week is senior Aidan Wang of Thomas S. Wootton High School in Maryland.

Each week, WTOP is picking one student athlete to be featured on-air and online as our Player of the Week. This week’s WTOP Player of the Week is senior Aidan Wang of Thomas S. Wootton High School in Maryland.

Wang had an undefeated season on the swimming and diving team this year. He won all duel meets, division, region, metros, and state meets in diving and broke Wootton’s school records in all categories (four, six and 11 dives).

He achieved the second highest score in state championship history as well.

As a swimmer, he notched second in the 50 freestyle with a 21.70 time at the Division-I Championships. Also at state, he and his relay team captured second in the 200 meter medley relay, the 200 meter freestyle relay and the 400 meter freestyle relay. They did all that while recording All-American times and setting school records.

Wang is also a member of the USA Diving High Performance Squad.

WTOP’s Player of the Week is sponsored by:

Are you the parent of an outstanding student athlete? Or do you know a student athlete who deserves recognition? Nominate your favorite high school student athlete from now until May 18. Nominate here.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up