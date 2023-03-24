Player of the Week: Wootton High’s Aidan Wang

This week’s WTOP Player of the Week is senior Aidan Wang of Thomas S. Wootton High School in Maryland.

Each week, WTOP is picking one student athlete to be featured on-air and online as our Player of the Week. This week’s WTOP Player of the Week is senior Aidan Wang of Thomas S. Wootton High School in Maryland.

Wang had an undefeated season on the swimming and diving team this year. He won all duel meets, division, region, metros, and state meets in diving and broke Wootton’s school records in all categories (four, six and 11 dives).

He achieved the second highest score in state championship history as well.

As a swimmer, he notched second in the 50 freestyle with a 21.70 time at the Division-I Championships. Also at state, he and his relay team captured second in the 200 meter medley relay, the 200 meter freestyle relay and the 400 meter freestyle relay. They did all that while recording All-American times and setting school records.

Wang is also a member of the USA Diving High Performance Squad.

