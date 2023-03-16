Player of the Week: Kettle Run’s Jordan Tapscott

This week's WTOP Player of the Week is senior Jordan Tapscott of Kettle Run High School in Virginia.

Jordan was a four-year varsity starter in both football and basketball. He helped his football team reach the State Championship for the first time ever, while setting every school record at wide receiver. The post season awards came pouring in as he was named first team All-State on both offense and defense. He also won All-Region Player of the Year along with All-District Player of the Year.

On the basketball court, Jordan’s father took over the varsity basketball program this year and was able to coach his son during his senior season. Jordan earned first team All-region in basketball this winter as well.

He has excelled in the classroom maintaining a 3.2 GPA and will continue his education at Virginia Tech this fall, where he will be playing football.

