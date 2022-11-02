Player of the Week: Mount Hebron’s Drew Peperone

This week’s Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week is Mount Hebron running back Drew Peperone, who had a career-day to lead the Vikings to a generational win over Glenelg.

It has not been the easiest season for the Mount Hebron High School football team, which enters this weekend’s first round of the Maryland 4A/3A West Region playoffs with a 3-6 record. But this past Friday night, running back Drew Peperone delivered a performance to be remembered.

Peperone rushed 22 times for a career-high 231 yards and scored five touchdowns in a game for the second time this season as the Vikings beat Glenelg, 42-21, for their first victory over the Gladiators in 17 years.

For his efforts, Peperone was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“He was playing like a player possessed,” Mount Hebron Coach Shawn Frederick said. “He stepped into his greatness and ran downhill hard like we knew he could do. He’s just one of those kids who gets after it day in and day out.”

Just as impressive as Peperone’s ability to run the ball, he also made a difference with his blocking.

“He is responsible for the kickout block on our power play and he was demolishing the defensive end and the linebacker, allowing our other running back to run for 100 yards and a touchdown,” Frederick said. “He was not going to be denied anything Friday night.”

The Vikings play at Reservoir on Friday.

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Old Mill RB Max Jones rushed 26 times for 237 yards and three touchdowns as the Patriots beat Severna Park, 35-0.

DC

H.D. Woodson RB Zaire Kennedy rushed 15 times for 200 yards and three touchdowns as the Warriors beat Jackson-Reed, 34-7.

FREDERICK

Middletown RB Carson Smith rushed 29 times for 194 yards and three touchdowns as the Knights beat Walkersville, 28-21.

HOWARD

Marriotts Ridge K Alan Zhao, considered one of the region’s top kickers, booted a 34-yard point-after kick after the Mustangs tied the game on the final play of regulation, lifting the team to a 9-8 win over Oakland Mills.

LOUDOUN

Stone Bridge WR Colton Hinton caught touchdown passes of 80 and 48 yards and rushed for a 75-yard touchdown as the Bulldogs beat Potomac Falls, 50-7.

MONTGOMERY

Churchill RB-DT David Avit rushed 17 times for 139 yards and three touchdowns and returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown as the Bulldogs beat Gaithersburg, 33-22.

NORTHERN REGION

Langley QB Brendan Mansinne completed 18 of 27 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 54 yards as the Saxons beat Herndon, 27-7.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

DuVal RB Joshua Narh rushed 11 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns and returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown as the Tigers beat Laurel, 46-40 in double overtime.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Unity-Reed WR-DB DaShaun Gibson caught 10 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown and returned an interception 46 yards for a touchdown as the Lions beat Freedom-South Riding, 35-31.

PRIVATE

Spalding QB Malik Washington threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another score as the Cavaliers beat Loyola Blakefield, 34-20.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Patuxent WR-DB Asa Locks caught four passes for 119 yards and one touchdown and on defense made three tackles and intercepted a pass as the Panthers stunned North Point, 23-15.

WCAC

Good Counsel RB Dilin Jones rushed 20 times for 170 yards and three touchdowns as the Falcons beat St. John’s, 24-0.