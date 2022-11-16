Player of the Week: Centreville’s Isaiah Ragland

This week’s Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week is Centreville running back Isaiah Ragland, who set season-highs in the Wildcats' postseason-opening 57-34 victory over Chantilly.

As he prepared to handle a heavy late-season workload, Isaiah Ragland was continually in the weight room. That dedication helped him add more than 10 pounds of muscle, improving his speed and strength. It also prompted Centreville High football coach Jon Shields to wonder whether the Wildcats’ star running was spending too much time in the weight room.

“Sometimes we have to tell him to calm down — he always wants to work out,” Shields said. “He is a war daddy in the weight room, putting in the extra work and all that stuff. He thinks that is the answer to taking so many hits. But he also needs to be smart.”

So far, so good for Ragland and the Wildcats. He set season-highs with 29 carries for 291 yards and scored four touchdowns as Centreville won its postseason opener, 57-34 over Chantilly this past weekend.

Ragland enjoyed a breakout junior year in 2021, rushing for 2,613 yards and 29 touchdowns, with six 200-yard games and two 300-yard games. His 2022 season started a little slower, with just 50 carries in the season’s first five games, as Centreville (9-2) enjoyed several easy victories.

The pace has picked up in October and November, and Ragland has responded. For the season he has rushed for 1,718 yards and 30 touchdowns, getting into the end zone at least once in every game. Ragland was honored as the Concorde District Offensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. He has accepted a scholarship offer to play at Villanova.

“He worked so hard to be ready for this, getting in shape, eating right and living right,” Shields said. “I’m really proud of him. He is an awesome young man. Guys like him are why you coach.”

This week’s D.C. Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Broadneck RB Ian Mauldin rushed 19 times for 155 yards and three touchdowns as the Bruins beat Meade, 30-13, in a Maryland 4A second-round game.

DC

Coolidge QB Jeremiah Roberson completed 9 of 14 passes for 161 yards and four touchdowns as the Colts beat McKinley Tech, 48-0, in a DCIAA Stripes Division semifinal.

FREDERICK

Oakdale QB Evan Austin passed for 126 yards and rushed 34 times for 166 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning 1-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds left as the Bears stunned previously undefeated Frederick, 20-17, in a Maryland 3A second-round game.

HOWARD

Atholton RB Dillan Watkins rushed 21 times for 164 yards and two touchdowns as the Raiders beat Marriotts Ridge, 28-7, in a Maryland 3A second-round game.

LOUDOUN

Stone Bridge RB Zeke Wimbush rushed 11 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs beat William Fleming, 38-7, in a Virginia 5A first-round game.

MONTGOMERY

Damascus RB Dillon Dunathan rushed 21 times for 182 yards and two touchdowns as the Swarmin’ Hornets beat Linganore, 28-7, in a Maryland 3A second-round game.

NORTHERN REGION

Centreville RB Isaiah Ragland rushed 29 times for 291 yards and four touchdowns as the Wildcats beat Chantilly, 57-34, in a Virginia 6A first-round game.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

C.H. Flowers QB Sean Johnson completed 9 of 16 passes for 181 yards and one touchdown and rushed 16 times for 168 yards and five touchdowns as the Jaguars beat Eleanor Roosevelt, 40-20, in a Maryland 4A second-round game.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Freedom-Woodbridge WR-DB Kam Courtney caught eight passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns, returned a kickoff for a touchdown and on defense made six tackles and intercepted two passes as the Eagles beat Gar-Field, 77-26 in a Virginia 6A first-round game.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Calvert DB Jason Kinney returned two interceptions for touchdowns as the Cavaliers beat Lackey, 42-13.

WCAC

St. John’s WR Sean Williams caught three passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns as the Cadets beat Good Counsel, 14-10, in a WCAC semifinal game.