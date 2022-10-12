Player of the Week: John Lewis’ Nick Adjei-Ababio

This week’s Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week is John Lewis running back and safety Nick Adjei-Ababio after his Herculean effort in the Lancers' first victory of the season, 58-56, over Jefferson.

Winless in the season’s first five games and trailing by two touchdowns after halftime this past Friday, the outlook was not rosy for the John Lewis Lancers. Junior running back and safety Nick Adjei-Ababio, though, was getting ready to show his resilience.

Adjei-Ababio, a team captain in his first year as a starter, just kept finding the end zone. His 15-yard touchdown run in the final minute of regulation tied the game 34-34. And in three successive overtime periods — where each team gets a possession from the 10-yard line — Adjei-Ababio rushed for a touchdown and the subsequent two-point conversion as Lewis edged Jefferson, 58-56.

All told, Adjei-Ababio rushed 41 times for 309 yards and seven touchdowns, as Lewis earned its first victory of the season.

“Nick just put us on his shoulders and got us back in the game,” Lewis coach Larry Choates said. “He just scored touchdown after touchdown, and we kept going for two because our holder was injured.”

Adjei-Ababio played on the varsity as a freshman, but he missed much of last season with an injured shoulder. This year, he rarely comes off the field. He also runs track at the Springfield, Virginia, school.

“He’s a ‘Yes sir, no sir’ kid,’ and is very mature for his age,” Choates said. “He wants to do well in football and works hard every day. He’s the kind of kid you want to coach, for sure.”

Choates said there was some concern that Adjei-Ababio might tire and that the defense would know what was coming. But Adjei-Ababio kept getting the job done, so the Lancers weren’t about to make any changes.

“He rose to the occasion and was ready to play,” Choates said. “The line was blocking well. Nick was hitting the hole right and they couldn’t stop him. He was a man possessed.”

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Arundel QB Gavin Kamachi completed 13 of 22 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another score as the Wildcats beat Northeast, 56-15.

DC

Bell QB Demiko Suggs completed 11 of 15 passes for 245 yards and seven touchdowns as the Griffins beat Phelps, 56-6.

FREDERICK

Oakdale WR Hunter Thompson caught five passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns as the Bears beat Gwynn Park, 38-13.

HOWARD

Atholton RB Dillan Watkins rushed for 122 yards and one touchdown as the Raiders beat River Hill, 14-7, in a meeting of Howard County unbeaten teams.

LOUDOUN

Broad Run RB Rashaun Owens, who normally plays wide receiver, rushed 11 times for 143 yards and four touchdowns as the Spartans beat Lightridge, 25-21.

MONTGOMERY

Poolesville RB Evan Taylor rushed 36 times for 345 yards and two touchdowns as the Falcons beat Catoctin, 28-13.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

C.H. Flowers K Conscience Abba made a 39-yard field goal in overtime as the undefeated Jaguars beat previously undefeated Wise, 16-13.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Patriot QB Sam Fernandez completed 14 of 22 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns as the Pioneers beat Unity Reed, 40-21.

PRIVATE

Severn QB Jacob Todd, a Princeton lacrosse recruit, completed 5 of 13 passes for 154 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 15 times for 148 yards and three touchdowns as the Admirals beat Annapolis Area Christian, 56-40.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Northern QB Todd Lattimore Jr. completed 23 of 32 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns as the Patriots beat Calvert, 35-28.

WCAC

DeMatha DL Jason Moore, an Ohio State recruit, made six tackles with three tackles for loss and intercepted a pass as the Stags beat rival Gonzaga, 27-3, the fifth consecutive game that DeMatha has not allowed a touchdown.