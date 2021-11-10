Player of the Week: Centreville’s Isaiah Ragland

Centreville running back Isaiah Ragland rushed for 261 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries, leading the Wildcats to a 20-0 win over Westfield and earning High School Football Player of the Week.

Centreville High School running back Isaiah Ragland waited his turn to be the focal point of Wildcats’ offense. The team had some talented, experienced skill players carrying the load this past spring.

With those players now in college, Ragland has assumed a yeoman’s workload, and he has delivered. Ragland posted his ninth 100-yard game of the season this past Friday, totaling 261 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries and leading Centreville to a 20-0 win over Westfield.

It was Ragland’s third consecutive game – and sixth overall — with more than 200 yards. He has rushed for 2,116 yards and 24 touchdowns this season and was named the Concorde District Offensive Player of the Year.

For his efforts, Ragland was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week. The Player of the Week is honored throughout each Wednesday.

“He’s tough and he’s got great vision,” Centreville Coach Jon Shields said. “He’s all muscle and he’s gotten better and better each week. He breaks that first tackle and has the ability to accelerate on contact and run you over.”

At 5-foot-7 and 190 pounds, Ragland regularly displays his power and durability. He averages 10.3 yards per carry. His 33 carries against Westfield were a season high, but Shields said that Ragland works hard away from the field to make sure he is ready on game night.

“There is always that inherent risk, but he keeps himself in shape,” Shields said. “He’s a weight room guy, a nutrition guy. He takes care of himself.”

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

Anne Arundel

Arundel QB Jake Long completed 20 of 30 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns as the Wildcats beat Chopticon, 36-15, in a Maryland 4A/3A East Region first-round game.

DC

H.D. Woodson RB Kavon Snead rushed 15 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns as the Warriors beat Wilson, 24-15.

Frederick

Frederick FB-NG Josh Hayward had three short touchdown runs, caught a 13-yard touchdown pass, made three tackles for loss and forced a fumble that he returned 40 yards for a touchdown as the Cadets beat North Hagerstown, 55-8, in a Maryland 3A West Region first-round game.

Howard

Howard WR Tyler Baruch caught two touchdown passes, the second coming on a 16-yard fade for the game-winning score with three seconds left as the Lions beat Reservoir, 18-14, in a Maryland 4A/3A West Region first-round game.

Loudoun

Stone Bridge QB Jacob Thomas completed 6 of 8 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns and rushed five times for 100 yards and one touchdown as the Bulldogs beat Independence, 56-7.

Montgomery

Damascus RB-LB Dillon Dunathan rushed 14 times for 164 yards and four first-half touchdowns and made five tackles as the Swarmin’ Hornets beat South Hagerstown, 54-13, in a Maryland 3A West Region first-round game.

Prince George’s

Wise QB Jayden Sauray completed all five of his passes for 164 yards and four touchdowns as the undefeated Pumas beat Northwestern, 77-0, in a Maryland 4A South Region first-round game.

Prince William

Patriot QB Sam Fernandez completed 18 of 28 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for two more scores as the Pioneers lost to Battlefield, 42-41.

Private

Maret QB Andrew Catron completed 19 of 26 passes for 219 yards and five touchdowns and rushed eight times for 47 yards as the Frogs beat Flint Hill, 40-6.

Southern Maryland

North Point RB Michael Craig rushed 18 times for 185 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles beat Leonardtown, 34-21, in a Maryland 4A/3A South Region first-round game.

WCAC

Archbishop Carroll FB-LB Shon Reid rushed 11 times for 90 yards and on defense made 21 tackles (five for losses) and broke up two passes as the undefeated Lions beat St. Mary’s Ryken, 33-26.