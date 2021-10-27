Player of the Week: Glenelg’s Bisi Owens

Glenelg QB Bisi Owens earned Player of the Week with another performance for the ages, rushing for 338 yards and five touchdowns and completed all three of his passes for 95 yards and another score as the Gladiators beat Marriotts Ridge, 56-24.

Glenelg quarterback Bisi Owens had another performance for the ages this past Friday. He rushed for 338 yards and five touchdowns and completed all three of his passes for 95 yards and another score as the Gladiators beat Marriotts Ridge, 56-24.

For his efforts, Owens was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week. The Player of the Week is honored each Wednesday on WTOP.

And yet, Glenelg coach Tim Cullen said the three-sport standout — Owens also plays basketball and is a state champion triple jumper — makes even more of an impact on the defensive side of the ball.

“He’s pretty much our offense, as good as he is,” Cullen said. “I know it sounds crazy, especially when you look at his stats, but he’s even better on defense. He’s a game-changer at free safety.”

The Owens brothers have carried Glenelg to many victories on the football field in recent years. Bisi’s older brother, Wande, was a standout running back and the second-leading rusher in Maryland high school history, leading the Gladiators to the Maryland 2A championship game in 2018. He now plays cornerback at Yale University.

When Wande Owens starred at Glenelg, though, he rarely played defense. Carrying the ball more than 30 times in most games, coaches were cognizant of overworking the older Owens brother. Meanwhile, playing quarterback allows Bisi Owens to reduce the physical grind so he can shine on both sides of the ball, Cullen said.

Bisi Owens has led Glenelg to a 7-1 mark entering this week’s regular season finale against Reservoir. He has rushed for 1,238 yards and 23 touchdowns, passed for 635 yards and eight touchdowns and on defense has made eight tackles for losses and intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown.

“They are high-IQ players and big competitors,” Cullen said. “Anything you ask them to do, they can do it.”

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Broadneck QB Josh Ehrlich completed 14 of 19 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 18 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns as the Bruins beat Old Mill, 41-25.

DC

Dunbar RB Daequan Harvin rushed 19 times for 248 yards and four touchdowns as the Crimson Tide beat H.D. Woodson, 26-20.

Frederick

Linganore RB Ethan Arneson rushed 12 times for 135 yards and five touchdowns, as the Lancers beat Thomas Johnson, 70-7.

Loudoun

Loudoun Valley WR Carl Bertaut-Strange caught five passes for 100 yards and one touchdown, returned a kickoff 68 yards for a touchdown and had five punt returns for 62 yards as the Vikings beat Lightridge, 38-13.

Montgomery

Rockville WR-S Okeyo Ayungo rushed seven times for 185 yards and three touchdowns, caught five passes for 85 yards and one touchdown and on defense made three tackles (one for loss) as the Rams beat Northwood, 42-0.

Northern Region

Centreville RB Isaiah Ragland rushed 25 times for 326 yards and scored three of his four touchdowns in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats broke open a tied game and beat South Lakes, 27-13.

Prince George’s

Bowie WR Ryan Manning caught six passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs beat DuVal, 51-9.

Prince William

Patriot RB Keith Jenkins rushed 21 times for 272 yards and three touchdowns as the Pioneers beat Freedom-South Riding, 52-15.

Private

Maret WR-S Robbie Engelberg caught six passes for 76 yards, rushed for a touchdown and on defense made nine tackles, recovered a fumble and made the game-clinching interception as the Frogs beat previously undefeated Sidwell Friends, 22-14.

Southern Maryland

Patuxent RB-LB Cameron Bott rushed for 53 yards and one touchdown and on defense made eight tackles, had three sacks and forced a fumble as the Panthers beat McDonough, 46-20.

WCAC

St. John’s DL David Ojiegbe had four sacks and forced two fumbles as the Cadets beat DeMatha, 14-7.