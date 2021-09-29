High School Player of the Week: Forest Park’s Gilbert Tongrongrou

Forest Park senior Gilbert Tongrongrou, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound lineman, played three different positions this week and kicked the game-winning 25-yard field goal in the second overtime as Forest Park beat Potomac, 25-22.

Gilbert Tongrongou was a slender freshman when he first went out for the Forest Park football team, having played soccer but wanting to take up a different sport. He grew in size and stature over the past three years, blossoming into one of the region’s top players — a two-way lineman who garnered plenty of attention from college recruiters.

Now a 6-foot-4, 260-pound senior, Tongrongou has accepted a scholarship offer to play for Boston College. He makes an impact on both sides of the ball. A teammate’s injury prompted Tongrongou to play tight end this past week on offense, where he was a wrecking ball as a blocker and caught two passes.

But it was Tongrongou’s performance filling in for the Bruins’ injured kicker that might have made the most lasting impression, as he booted the game-winning 25-yard field goal in the second overtime to lift Forest Park to a 25-22 victory over Potomac (Virginia).

For his efforts, Tongrongou was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“I always knew Gilbert could kick,” Forest Park Coach John Robinette said. “That overtime kick was a big make.”

It was just one more way that Tongrongou impacted the game. He also made four tackles for loss, giving him 20 in five games this season. Up front on offense, he adapted to the new position and helped clear the way for running back Daniel Peters-John to rush 40 times for 182 yards and two touchdowns along with a pair of two-point conversions.

Tongrongou played on the Forest Park junior varsity as a freshman, then started on the varsity defensive line as a sophomore. This past spring, he became a two-way starter and emerged as a top recruit before settling on the opportunity to play defensive line at Boston College.

“He went from being on a couple schools’ radar to being on everyone’s radar,” Robinette said. “He had 20-plus offers in two months.”

Tongrongou hooked a 32-yard field goal attempt in regulation against Potomac, but Robinette said there was no hesitation to send out one of the Washington area’s biggest kickers for the game-winning attempt.

