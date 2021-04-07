Player of the Week: Arundel High’s Ethan Facey

Arundel High School free safety Ethan Facey had a monster game last week, just as he's trying to catch colleges' eyes in a shortened season.

The Military Bowl Foundation and DC Touchdown Club are partnering with WTOP during the 2020-2021 high school football season to honor a Player of the Week. Read about this week’s Player of the Week below.

Arundel High School free safety Ethan Facey is doing his best to make up for lost time.

With Anne Arundel County, Maryland, schools playing a four-game football season this spring, the senior has made sure to be around the ball as much as possible. In Arundel’s game last week, Facey intercepted two passes, broke up three others, made eight tackles, returned a fumble 58 yards for a touchdown and recovered an onside kick as the Wildcats beat Annapolis, 24-8.

For his efforts, Facey was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“He’s also our long snapper and kick returner,” Arundel coach Jack Walsh said. “But nobody kicks to him because he’s had a lot of success.”

Facey, who is 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, hopes to play in college.

“He’s one of those kids who needed his senior year to get some looks,” Walsh said. “Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened. Our season just started two weeks ago, and we’re going into our third game now. He’s trying to make the most out of his last few high school games.”

Other players receiving Player of the Week consideration:

Frederick

Middletown quarterback Gage Queen threw two touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores as the Knights beat Urbana, 26-6.

Howard

Howard wide receiver and running back Curtis Eley, who was the Week 4 Player of the Week, rushed for three touchdowns in the first half as the Lions beat Hammond, 32-13.

Northern Region

Marshall quarterback Patrick Margiotta completed 9 of 15 passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 10 times for 110 yards as the Statesmen beat Justice, 21-14, to claim the National District title.

Prince William

Battlefield running back Matt Binkowski, a James Madison commit, rushed 31 times for 205 yards and three touchdowns as the Bobcats beat Patriot, 35-12, to secure a playoff berth.