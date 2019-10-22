Jalen Hampton runs Georgetown Prep to victory, Player of the Week

Georgetown Prep running back Jalen Hampton rushed 35 times for 263 yards and scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to earn Player of the Week.

There was no element of surprise when it came to the Georgetown Prep offense this past Saturday. Jalen Hampton was getting the ball. Go ahead, defense — just try to stop him.

Hampton, who has accepted a scholarship to play for Virginia Tech, rushed 35 times for 263 yards and scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter as the Little Hoyas rallied to beat Landon, 14-7, in a key Interstate Athletic Conference game.

“He got hit probably 70 percent of time in the backfield before he got going,” said Georgetown Prep Head Coach Dan Paro. “I’ve seen him do so many great things … They had 11 guys running after Jalen, he was just really good. His balance is ridiculous. You think he gets nothing and he gets eight yards. He’s just a special young man.”

A third-year starter, Hampton entered this season with more than 3,000 yards rushing in his high school career. He has continued that success this season, leading Georgetown Prep to a 5-2 record, 2-0 in the IAC.

Paro said that Hampton reminds him of a former Little Hoyas running back who also wore No. 23: Marcus Mason, who graduated in 2003 as Maryland’s all-time leading rusher.

“You never compare,” Paro said, “but when you had Marcus, you knew quick pitch or iso could go to the house. With Jalen, it is very similar. He’s very humble, one of the most likable young men I’ve had. He’s probably the most popular kid on campus, because he’s the nicest kid on campus.”

Others receiving Player of the Week consideration were:

ANNE ARUNDEL:

South River RB Delvin Johnson rushed for 234 yards and two touchdowns as the Seahawks remained unbeaten with a 48-41 win over Broadneck.

D.C.:

Coolidge QB Dizhaun Hancock threw two touchdown passes as the Colts beat Anacostia, 16-6, to take over first place in the DCIAA Stripes Division. Anacostia’s defense had not allowed a touchdown in its first seven games.

FREDERICK:

Middletown QB Reese Poffenbarger completed 21 of 22 passes for 277 yards and five touchdowns as the Knights beat Tuscarora (Md.), 41-0.

HOWARD:

Centennial RB Juan Morris gained 167 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdown as Centennial snapped a 25-game losing streak and won its first game since the 2016 season opener, 41-26 over Mount Hebron.

LOUDOUN:

Stone Bridge RB Jared Cole rushed for 132 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 carries as the Bulldogs remained unbeaten with a 44-14 win over Woodgrove.

MONTGOMERY:

Blake QB Isaiah Smith completed 13 of 15 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns as the Bengals beat Springbrook, 31-7.

NORTHERN REGION:

McLean WR Joe Lokke caught five passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns as McLean beat Herndon, 41-2. After consecutive 0-10 seasons and with just two wins in the previous two seasons before that, the Highlanders are now 4-3.

PRINCE GEORGE’S:

Wise QB Jayden Souray completed 10 of 14 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two more scores as the Pumas remained unbeaten with a 47-12 win over Suitland.

PRINCE WILLIAM:

Freedom-Woodbridge QB Quest Powell passed for 451 yards and four touchdowns as the Eagles remained unbeaten with a 45-7 win over Woodbridge.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND:

Patuxent RB Dajore Brooks rushed for three touchdowns as the Panthers beat Lackey, 35-21.

WCAC:

Gonzaga QB Caleb Williams rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another score as the Eagles beat DeMatha, 28-26.

St. John’s WR Rakim Jarrett caught 11 passes for 195 yards, including a key 73-yard catch and another on fourth down that led to the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter as the Cadets beat Good Counsel, 34-31.

