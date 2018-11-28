Jeremiah Richardson steers Bell to title to earn Player of the Week

Bell quarterback and defensive lineman Jeremiah Richardson was a two-way star for the Griffins, leading them to the DCSAA title.

WASHINGTON — Jeremiah Richardson enrolled at Bell Multicultural High School this past summer and tried out for the football team. Coach Daniel Tyson and his staff had the 5-foot-8, 185-pound senior practice on the scout team defensive line.

“You expect the first team to dominate the scout team,” Tyson said. “But no, he dominated the line of scrimmage so we moved him to defensive tackle. We had no idea he could do what he did.”

Richardson, who had never previously played high school football, was happy to have the chance to get on the field. “I just wanted to play football,” he said. “Whatever I could do, I was going to do it.”

A few weeks into the season, Tyson learned that Richardson had played quarterback as a youngster. “And we needed a backup quarterback,” Tyson said. So the team put in a package of plays in case they needed Richardson under center.

That package was unveiled this past Saturday, when the undefeated Griffins were struggling offensively in the biggest game of the year. Enter Richardson. He took over at quarterback and rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 90 yards and another score as Bell beat Kingsman Academy, 32-22, in the DC State Athletic Association Class A championship game.

Richardson also was stellar on defense, registering three sacks and returning a fumble 65 yards for Bell’s other touchdown. For his efforts, Richardson was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“He’s a very quiet kid,” Tyson said. “He does not say much at all. You sit down with him and have a conversation and it’s, ‘Gosh, dude, do you talk at all?’ But he packs a mean punch on the field. He’s become my favorite players because of his demeanor.”

