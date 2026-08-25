Meet Mopsy, the scruffy-muzzled terrier you’ve been searching for

Mopsy leans right into every pet, soaking up love with the enthusiasm of a pup who might start purring if she could.

Mopsy is a 44-pound terrier that is taller and sturdier than she looks. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Mopsy is a 44-pound terrier that is taller and sturdier than she looks. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Mopsy is affectionate and eager to connect.

She leans right into every pet, soaking up love with the enthusiasm of a pup who might start purring if she could.

She recently enjoyed a field trip with a volunteer who shared, “I had a great field trip with Mopsy today. She’s an energetic one, but a total goofball and very sweet!”

That sums her up perfectly — lively, silly and full of heart. Mopsy will thrive in a home where she can enjoy plenty of exercise, positive-reinforcement training, and the time and patience to settle in gently.

She’s ready for a wonderful future filled with great walks, fun learning sessions, and life as a beloved family member. Meet this fantastic girl and adopt her today — she’s ready to bring joy to her new home.

To learn more, visit the Humane Rescue Alliance’s website at humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.

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