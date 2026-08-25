Meet Mopsy, the scruffy-muzzled terrier you’ve been searching for

Mopsy is affectionate and eager to connect.
She leans right into every pet, soaking up love with the enthusiasm of a pup who might start purring if she could.
She recently enjoyed a field trip with a volunteer who shared, “I had a great field trip with Mopsy today. She’s an energetic one, but a total goofball and very sweet!”
That sums her up perfectly — lively, silly and full of heart. Mopsy will thrive in a home where she can enjoy plenty of exercise, positive-reinforcement training, and the time and patience to settle in gently.
She’s ready for a wonderful future filled with great walks, fun learning sessions, and life as a beloved family member. Meet this fantastic girl and adopt her today — she’s ready to bring joy to her new home.
To learn more, visit the Humane Rescue Alliance’s website at humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.