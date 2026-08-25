Meet Cammi, a cute young Tabby who loves baby talk

Cammi would be so happy to be in a home with adopters that can let her settle in at a gentle pace. She's a bit shy but everyday we are seeing this very pretty kitty bloom.

Cammi would be happy in a home with adopters that can let her settle in.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Cammi would be happy in a home with adopters that can let her settle in.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Cammi is so cute and eager for a great home.

She is such lovely young kitty with such hope in her heart.

She would be so happy to be in a home with adopters that can let her settle in at a gentle pace. She’s a bit shy but everyday we are seeing this very pretty kitty bloom.

She adores mellow pets and baby talk. Meet and adopt this darling and sweet kitty today!

To learn more, visit the Humane Rescue Alliance’s website at humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.