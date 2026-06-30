Meet Gamora, a pretty pit bull mix with lots of love

Gamora is a gorgeous terrier pit bull mix who has a zest for life, a solid portfolio of basic manners and the potential to learn more.

Gamora is a gorgeous terrier pit bull mix who has a zest for life, a solid portfolio of basic manners and the potential to learn more.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Gamora is a gorgeous terrier pit bull mix who has a zest for life, a solid portfolio of basic manners and the potential to learn more.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Gamora is a gorgeous terrier pit bull mix who has a zest for life, a solid portfolio of basic manners and the potential to learn more.

One of our favorite moments has included the discovery that this pretty lady enjoys a game of fetch. While she may not be the fiercest runner or most eager retriever, the delight with which she gallops after the ball makes more than up for this!

And before we could get out the basic manners rule book, Gamora was already sitting like a star and practicing hand targeting. And when fun and learning are done, she is ready to enjoy a good chew toy and snooze.

A volunteer recently shared this about the 3-year-old: “Gamora really loves toys. She was a little nervous when we first met but quickly warmed up with treats and a stuffy. Oh, my goodness, what a sweetheart!!”

And another said, “What a gem! I love her, so easygoing and sweet.”

Who needs more fun and more love? Gamora is here for it!

To learn more, visit the Humane Rescue Alliance’s webpage at humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.

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