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Meet Faheem, a curious domestic shorthair with irresistible kitten sparkle

Michelle Durango, Humane Rescue Alliance

June 30, 2026, 11:04 AM

With a classic tuxedo coat and those adorable whiskers, Faheem is ready to shine in a loving home.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance)

With a classic tuxedo coat and those adorable whiskers, this sweet kitten is ready to shine in a loving home.

Faheem is full of fun, curiosity, and that irresistible kitten sparkle. This domestic shorthair is 6 months old and weighs 7 pounds.

He’s super playful, even playing independently with his toys while racing around his den! Faheem would love a family who can spoil him with great toys, tall cat towers, fab meals and plenty of love. Make your dreams come true — come meet Faheem and let this little gentleman win your heart.

To learn more, visit the Humane Rescue Alliance’s webpage at humanerescuealliance.org/adopt or stop by 71 Oglethorpe St NW between noon and 7 p.m. daily.

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