If you’re looking for an all-around exceptional dog, Doodle Bug is ready to meet you.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Meet Doodle Bug, a gentle pup who’s ready to meet you

If you’re looking for an all-around exceptional dog, Doodle Bug is ready to meet you.

This 1-year-old sweetheart is the kind of dog who seems to fit just about anywhere. She’s gentle, affectionate and wonderfully social — always happy to be near her people and check in with a soft, loving presence.

Despite her young age, she’s not mouthy and has a calm, easygoing demeanor that makes her especially lovely to be around.

Doodle Bug walks beautifully on leash, staying close and connected. She brings just the right amount of energy to her day.

She enjoys playtime and interaction, but she’s equally content soaking up pets and attention from her favorite humans. She’s the kind of dog staff and volunteers can’t stop talking about — sweet, adaptable and truly a joy to spend time with.

Whether you’re heading out for a walk or settling in at home, Doodle Bug is ready to be right there with you.

She’s a total catch, and we know the moment you meet her, you’ll understand why.

Come meet Doodle Bug. Your “very good girl” is waiting.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

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