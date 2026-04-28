Meet Nesta, an easygoing pointer mix with lovely leash manners

WTOP's Pet of the Week is a calm, steady dog who brings an easy, reassuring presence wherever he goes.

Nesta is a 7-year-old pointer mix who is ready for a loving home. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Nesta is a 7-year-old pointer mix who is ready for a loving home. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Nesta is a calm, steady dog who brings an easy, reassuring presence wherever he goes.

He came to the shelter from very unsanitary living conditions and was initially fearful and timid, but he quickly began to trust the people around him and has learned that he is safe. Today, he’s a quiet, content boy who enjoys simply being near his people.

This mature pup has lovely leash manners — he waits patiently to be leashed and walks right by your side, making outings relaxed and enjoyable. His gentle nature and easygoing personality make him a wonderful companion for a peaceful home.

Nesta is currently undergoing heartworm treatment, which will be provided at no cost to his adopter through Humane Rescue Alliance. He’ll need a calm environment while he completes his recovery, but he takes everything in stride.

With his striking black coat, subtle swirls and classic pointer markings, Nesta is as handsome as he is kind. He’s ready for a home where he can continue to feel safe, cared for, and loved.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

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