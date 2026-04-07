WTOP's Pet of the Week is a sweet, waggy little guy and a great size for apartment living, making him an easy fit for many homes.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Meet Marvin, a deaf Terrier mix who loves connecting with people

Marvin is a beloved shelter favorite, and it’s easy to see why.

This sweet, waggy little guy is full-grown and a great size for apartment living, making him an easy fit for many homes. Marvin is attentive, affectionate and loves connecting with people.

He’s also deaf, and the Humane Rescue Alliance is ready to provide resources and guidance for any prospective adopters interested in making him part of their family.

He’ll benefit from adopters who can use patient, positive training — like hand signals and consistency — to help him continue building confidence and communication.

Marvin is currently being treated for heartworm, which means he’ll need a calm environment and crate rest while he heals. The good news is that the Humane Rescue Alliance will cover the cost of his treatment at no charge to his adopter.

With a cozy place to relax, gentle routines, and lots of care, he’ll be on the path to feeling his best.

This 2-year-old, 27-pound pup enjoys sniffing around the yard, soaking up pets, and spending time with his people.

Marvin is a truly special dog who will thrive in a supportive, loving home.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.