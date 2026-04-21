Meet Dutchess, a gentle and playful foster dog who loves toys, walks and snuggles and is ready for her forever home.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Meet Dutchess, a foster pup ready for her forever home

How special is Dutchess? According to her foster caregiver, Dutchess is the reason she picked up extra volunteer dog-walking shifts at the shelter.

“Just because I missed her, I realized I needed to foster this good girl,” the caregiver said. “She has truly been a dream.”

Dutchess is patient, loving and has impeccable manners. She is wonderfully tolerant and easygoing around both people and other dogs. She currently lives with a resident senior dog who can be reactive and set in his ways, but Dutchess has been respectful of his boundaries.

She is potty-trained and excellent at communicating when she needs to go outside. On walks, she passes people, dogs and squirrels with little concern. She typically walks on a loose leash at one’s side and stops only for the most important sniffs.

She prefers quieter residential streets and is still getting comfortable with city noises, but continues to decompress and improve.

Dutchess loves all kinds of toys, squishy, squeaky, bouncy, you name it. When it is playtime, she transforms into a joyful mix of leapfrog and roly-poly, hopping and bouncing around her play space in short bursts of energy. Later, she often relaxes on her back, chewing on her toys, sometimes rolling right off the couch or bed because of her enthusiasm.

According to her foster caregiver, “Her playful spirit keeps us smiling. She loves her people and has become my little shadow around the house. While I am at work, she settles in comfortably with my husband, curling up under his desk to keep his feet warm. She entertains herself well with her toys and nap times.”

Dutchess would thrive in a home that appreciates both her gentle, affectionate nature and her silly, playful side.

If you are looking for a loyal companion who is just as happy going for a walk or playing fetch as she is snuggling on the couch, Dutchess may be the perfect match.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

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