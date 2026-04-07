Meet Boomer, a sheepdog mix ready to enjoy the good life

Boomer is a handsome, gentle sheepdog mix looking for a home where he can truly settle in and enjoy the good life.

Almost 5 years old and weighing 80 pounds, Boomer is ready to enjoy the good life! (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance ) Almost 5 years old and weighing 80 pounds, Boomer is ready to enjoy the good life! (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance ) Boomer is a handsome, gentle sheepdog mix looking for a home where he can truly settle in and enjoy the good life.

He was previously adopted, but returned when his adopter realized they were looking for a higher-energy dog. Boomer, on the other hand, is more of a laid-back companion who enjoys a slower pace.

This big, fluffy guy is as sweet as they come! He loves attention, pets, and plenty of snuggles (and would happily claim a spot on your couch!). With his beautiful coat, Boomer will need regular brushing to keep him looking and feeling his best, and he enjoys the one-on-one time that comes with it.

Boomer is easygoing and content with relaxed walks, plenty of sniffing time and hanging out with his people. He already knows cues like “sit” and “paw,” and will happily show off his adorable little dance for treats.

On a recent outing, a volunteer shared that Boomer was calm, friendly, and happy to greet everyone he met. He walked nicely on leash, settled easily and showed just how wonderful a companion he can be.

If you’re looking for a low-key, affectionate dog with a big, fluffy presence, Boomer may be the perfect match.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

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