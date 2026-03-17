Meet Zelle, an 120-pound Anatolian Shepherd who cuddles like a lap dog

Zelle is a 3-year-old Anatolian Shepherd that embodies the spirit of a livestock guardian breed.

Zelle is a 3-year-old Anatolian Shepherd that embodies the spirit of a livestock guardian breed.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Zelle is a 3-year-old Anatolian Shepherd that embodies the spirit of a livestock guardian breed.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Zelle is a 3-year-old Anatolian Shepherd that embodies the spirit of a livestock guardian breed.

He is intelligent, thoughtful and independent with the quiet confidence and deep loyalty typical of his breed. Zelle forms deep bonds with his chosen people. Once you’re in his circle, he becomes incredibly affectionate. He is known for leaning his full weight against the people he trusts.

Zelle loves being close to his people … even during car rides, where this 120-pound boy will happily lean his entire body against you like he is a lap dog. He makes an excellent co-pilot and enjoys going along for the adventure.

When he is outside — his favorite place — Zelle loves to stretch his legs and play fetch. He also knows a few tricks including sit, paw and drop it.

Zelle requires an experienced owner who understands the instincts and the nature of livestock guardian dogs.

Zelle’s best family fit:

Experienced, adult only home

Securely fenced yard

Suburban or rural setting (no apartments or city living)

Prior livestock guardian breed experience

Zelle is available to meet by appointment. Please email frontdesk@humanerescuealliance.org to learn more about this special boy!

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