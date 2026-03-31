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Meet Ozzy, a 2-year-old survivor who’s affectionate and joyful

Kelly Whittier, Humane Rescue Alliance

March 31, 2026, 9:46 AM

Ozzy is naturally content, easygoing and unfazed by much — bringing a quiet, steady kind of love wherever he goes.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance)

Hands-down one of the sweetest and most mature dogs you’ll ever meet, Ozzy has a calm, joyful spirit. He’s naturally content, easygoing and unfazed by much — bringing a quiet, steady kind of love wherever he goes.

Ozzy is a survivor of a major cruelty case, but you would never know it from the way this 2-year-old greets the world. From the very beginning, he has been exceptionally affectionate and people-oriented, leaning into every bit of kindness and soaking up love like he’s been waiting for it all along.

There is something incredibly special about Ozzy — he’s not just loving, he’s grateful in a way that truly shines through.

While he may not have had much formal training yet, Ozzy is a natural. He stands calmly for leashing and walks happily by your side — or just slightly ahead — without pulling. With a little guidance and positive, treat-based training, he’s sure to become a true superstar.

Ozzy is the kind of dog who embodies resilience — soft, steady and full of love. He’s ready for a home where he can continue to grow in confidence and share that big, fuzzy heart with someone who sees just how special he is.

Ready to welcome a joyful, loving companion into your life? Ozzy is waiting.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

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