At 75 pounds, Little Boy is a big, handsome pup with an even bigger heart.

This gentle giant is pure sweetness, and everyone who meets him quickly falls in love.

Little Boy is the perfect mix of goofy and affectionate. The 5 year old pup loves car rides — especially when he gets to hang his head out the window and take in all the smells.

At home, he’s a total cuddlebug who happily rolls all the way onto his back for belly rubs or stands up to give big, heartfelt hugs.

And when the mood strikes, he’ll share his classic doggie howl, which is as endearing as it is adorable.

He’s also got a playful, silly side. Little Boy sometimes likes to hold his leash and “walk himself,” and he enjoys snuggling up with a soft toy after a day of adventures. His foster family describes him as a friend to all, and it’s easy to see why — he’s gentle, social, and has loved meeting other dogs at adoption events. Even though he has a docked tail, it wags with happiness basically all day. Little Boy is a smart pup who will thrive with positive training and a family that appreciates a big, cuddly, wonderful dog. If you’re looking for a loyal companion who brings equal parts love, laughter and snuggles, Little Boy might just be your perfect match. Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

