Meet Garnet, a friendly, ‘fun-sized’ and surprisingly muscle-bound pup

At 6 years old, Garnet is a pocket bully mix with a body one staffer perfectly described as “what you’d get if you asked AI to design a pocket-sized dog made entirely of muscles.”

What Garnet is a pocket bully with an outsized personality, and WTOP's Pet of the Week! (Courtesy Human Rescue Alliance) What Garnet is a pocket bully with an outsized personality, and WTOP's Pet of the Week! (Courtesy Human Rescue Alliance) At 6 years old, Garnet is a pocket bully mix with a body one staffer perfectly described as “what you’d get if you asked AI to design a pocket-sized dog made entirely of muscles.”

She may be fun-sized, but Garnet clearly never skips leg day.

This compact powerhouse is an absolute delight in the shelter. Garnet is friendly, social, and thrives around people — she’s just as happy greeting a crowd as she is leaning in for affection from her favorite humans.

Despite her sturdy build, she’s surprisingly nimble, happily hopping up and down stairs and trotting over to meet every new friend.

What really makes Garnet special is her heart. She’s incredibly affectionate, gentle, and loves being close to people.

Whether she’s soaking up pets, charming visitors, or showing off her little muscle-bound strut, Garnet brings joy wherever she goes.

If you’re looking for a compact companion with a big personality, a soft heart, and a very impressive squat routine, Garnet might just be your girl.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.