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Meet Kelly, an irresistible puppy who’s still learning about the world

Kelly Whittier, Humane Rescue Alliance

March 17, 2026, 9:35 AM

Kelly, a 2-month-old puppy, is looking for a loving, supportive home where she can grow in confidence and learn about the world.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance)

Kelly is an absolute sweetheart with a personality that wins hearts instantly!

Her tiny tipped ears and playful energy are just irresistible. This 2-month-old is looking for a loving, supportive home where she can grow in confidence and learn about the world.

Like any young pup, Kelly will thrive with patient adopters who use positive, treat-based training to guide her as she blossoms into her best self.

Meet this lovable, adorable little girl today — she’s ready to wiggle her way straight into your heart!

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

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