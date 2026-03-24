Meet Bennett, a terrier mix who’s a certified snuggle bug

Bennett is the total puppy package: attentive, eager to learn, and ready to shine with positive, treat-based training.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Bennett is a certified snuggle bug

Bennett is the brindle baby of your dreams!

This little guy is sweet, wiggly, adorable, and so much fun.

He’s the total puppy package: attentive, eager to learn, and ready to shine with positive, treat-based training.

But let’s be honest: Bennett’s true passion? Cuddles! He’s much more interested in flopping over for belly rubs than anything else — more than walks, playtime, even treats! If you’re looking for a certified snuggle bug, Bennett is your guy.

His foster parent shares that Bennett would be a wonderful first dog. He’s potty trained, naturally well-mannered, playful with low-maintenance energy, and happiest curled up on the couch.

Bennett is also a great addition to a multi-pet home, adoring his foster dog sibling and being respectful of three resident cats. Truly one of the easiest fosters they could have imagined!

Whoever brings Bennett home is in for endless love and the sweetest puppy dog eyes.

Meet this precious pup soon—he’s ready to be your new best friend.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story called Bennett an Anatolian Shepherd mix. This report has been updated to reflect that Bennett is a terrier mix.

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