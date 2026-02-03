Meet Zora, an Anatolian Shepherd with lots of love to give

Zora is a beautiful Slavic name, meaning beginnings, hope, and light — and it couldn’t be more fitting.
This lovely 4-year-old girl is dreaming of a fresh start and a new chapter with a family who will cherish her as the true, beloved family member she’s meant to be.
Zora is an 80-pound sweetheart overflowing with love and gentle affection. She has a soft spot for calm companionship and is especially devoted to anyone willing to offer her slow, soothing neck and shoulder rubs — do that, and you’ll quickly become her favorite person.
Her presence is warm and grounding, the kind of dog who makes a house feel like home.
This fabulous girl is looking for a place where she can relax, enjoy delicious meals, and soak up all the love she deserves. She’s also eager to continue polishing her leash-walking skills, so if you’re comfortable handling a big, beautiful gal, Zora would be thrilled to learn alongside you.
Can you give Zora the new beginning she’s been hoping for? Come meet this sweet, soulful girl soon — she’s ready to fill your life with love and light.
Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.
