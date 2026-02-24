Meet Spaghetti, a 5-year-old Giant Schnauzer mix with an expressive face

This handsome Giant Schnauzer mix has the most expressive face and gives soulful gazes that melt everyone he meets.

If you love the BIG boys, Spaghetti just might be your perfect match.

This handsome Giant Schnauzer mix has the most expressive face and gives soulful gazes that melt everyone he meets. He is a happy, fun dog who is intelligent and shows a lot of traits of a typical schnauzer.

Spaghetti is currently heartworm positive and undergoing treatment, and he’s looking for a calm, caring home where he can continue to rest, recover and feel safe. He’s a sweet, attentive and curious pup who bonds closely with his people and truly thrives on gentle affection and reassurance.

His beautiful coat will require regular grooming to keep it healthy and mat-free, so he’ll need a family committed to keeping up with his maintenance. Spaghetti may be a bit high-maintenance in the grooming department, but his loving nature and loyal heart make it more than worth it.

If you’re ready to give a devoted dog the steady, compassionate home he deserves while he heals, come meet Spaghetti.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

