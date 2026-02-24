Meet Mittens and Puma, a pair of black cats with a lifelong bond

Puma and Mittens have spend their whole lives together and find comfort in one another. The pair of black cats love to lounge side-by-side.

Puma (left) and Mittens (right) have spend their whole lives together and find comfort in one another. The pair of black cats love to lounge side-by-side.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Puma and Mittens are a bonded pair and must be adopted together — and you can take home these sweethearts for a reduced adoption fee!

These two were brought into the Humane Rescue Alliance as backyard kittens many years ago and have been deeply loved ever since.

Due to family members developing allergies, they were heartbreakingly surrendered. But they remain very cherished and are currently relaxing in a foster home while they wait for their next chapter together.

Mittens is a delightfully chonky, polydactyl boy with extra toes and extra charm to match. He can even play fetch, proudly bringing his mouse toy back before settling in for well-earned pets.

When he’s not showing off his skills, Mittens enjoys bird-watching from a cozy ground-level perch with his best girl, Puma.

Puma is a gloriously chonky sweetheart with a calm, gentle nature and a serious love of pets.

She can be a little shy and easily startled at first, so she’s hoping for a quiet, low-key home where she can feel safe and relaxed. Once she’s comfortable, she enjoys batting around string toys, sunbathing on a soft rug and lounging side-by-side with Mittens.

They’ve spent their whole lives together and find comfort in one another. If you’re looking for a ready-made pair full of love, loyalty and cozy companionship, Puma and Mittens are waiting to meet you.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

