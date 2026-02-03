Meet Igloo, a 2-month-old Great Pyrenees cutie

Baby Igloo is absolutely one of the cutest puppies ever. This over-the-top adorable Great Pyrenees mix is already winning hearts with his playful spirit and sweet, gentle nature.





Like many Pyrenees, Igloo is alert, thoughtful and naturally tuned in to the world around him — he loves observing before jumping into the fun.

Igloo would thrive with a family ready to enjoy yummy treat-based training and help guide his smart, independent puppy brain as he grows.

Great Pyrenees are known for their loyal, loving personalities, and this funny little guy is already showing signs of being a devoted companion.

Igloo is a total sweetie and can’t wait to head home with a family ready to love him as much as he’ll love them.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

