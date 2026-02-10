Meet Elmer, a puppy with great manners and a love for snow days

This gentle, happy boy has been winning hearts everywhere he goes.
Elmer is already showing wonderful manners for such a young pup — he was calm and kind with a 7-year-old visitor, doesn’t jump up on people and is doing amazing with housetraining so far (no accidents yet!).
He’s a 4-month-old Hound mix who weighs about 21 pounds.
Elmer is social, curious and loves being part of the action. He’s done great playing with a large resident dog and knows how to have fun while still settling down afterward. He takes treats softly, which makes training a breeze, and he’s eager to keep learning with his new family.
When he’s not giving furry, tail-wagging greetings at the door, you’ll find Elmer chasing a ball, chewing on his favorite toys, soaking up belly rubs or happily exploring the snow.
He’s the perfect mix of playful and gentle — a puppy who’s ready to grow into an incredible lifelong companion.
If you’re looking for a loving, easygoing pup to add joy to your home, Elmer can’t wait to meet you!
Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.
