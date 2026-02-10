Meet Elmer, a puppy with great manners and a love for snow days

When he’s not giving furry, tail-wagging greetings at the door, you’ll find Elmer chasing a ball, chewing on his favorite toys, soaking up belly rubs or happily exploring the snow.

This gentle, happy boy has been winning hearts everywhere he goes.

Elmer is already showing wonderful manners for such a young pup — he was calm and kind with a 7-year-old visitor, doesn’t jump up on people and is doing amazing with housetraining so far (no accidents yet!).

He’s a 4-month-old Hound mix who weighs about 21 pounds.

Elmer is social, curious and loves being part of the action. He’s done great playing with a large resident dog and knows how to have fun while still settling down afterward. He takes treats softly, which makes training a breeze, and he’s eager to keep learning with his new family.

He’s the perfect mix of playful and gentle — a puppy who’s ready to grow into an incredible lifelong companion.

If you’re looking for a loving, easygoing pup to add joy to your home, Elmer can’t wait to meet you!

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

