Meet Boots, a handsome tabby who loves cuddles and adventures

Still a youngster, Boots loves a good play session — chasing toys, investigating new corners and keeping tabs on everything going on around him. When the adventures wind down, this 10-month-old is more than happy to refuel at mealtime and follow it up with a well-earned cat nap.

Boots can be a little shy at first, but with each passing day in his foster home, he’s bravely coming out of his shell.

Gentle voices, patient encouragement and tasty treats help him feel safe — and once he does, his sweet personality really starts to shine. Watching his confidence bloom is truly special.

He would be over the moon to head home with one of his kitten pals, especially since a familiar friend can help him continue building that bravery. With the right loving home, Boots is going to flourish into a devoted, playful companion.

If you’re ready to help a tender-hearted tabby grow into his very best self, Boots is waiting to meet you.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

