Meet Bedelia, a 4-year-old who’s known for her signature hugs

Bedelia may not have sight, but this 4-year-old Pittie mix moves through the world with a kind of bravery that takes your breath away.

Some stars shine quietly — and Bedelia is one of them.

She has learned how to trust again, how to love again and how to lean into the people who make her feel safe. Watching her choose connection is something truly special.

She navigates life with her nose, her ears and her heart.

Once she learns her surroundings, she moves with growing confidence, checking in with her people when she needs reassurance. And when she does? She’ll gently make her way over, press into you and ask for one of her signature hugs. Bedelia finds comfort in closeness — and she gives it just as freely in return.

This young, large sweetheart is looking for a home that understands how important consistency and patience are for her continued confidence.

Announce yourself before touching her, keep her environment predictable and offer her calm encouragement. In return, she’ll offer something extraordinary: trust.

Bedelia doesn’t dwell on what she can’t see. She focuses on what she can feel — steady voices, kind hands, safe routines and the people she loves.

With her family by her side, she blossoms. If you’re ready for a brave, affectionate girl who will come to you for comfort and wrap you up in the warmest, most reassuring hugs, Bedelia is ready to find her way home — to you.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

