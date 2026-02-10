Meet Ari, a 1-year-old orange tabby who’s full of personality

Ari is playful, energetic and full of personality. But she also has a calm, independent side that makes her wonderfully easy to live with.

Ari is a 1-year-old orange tabby who wants to be your constant companion. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Ari is a 1-year-old orange tabby who wants to be your constant companion. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Ari is pure ginger purrfection — and a rare one at that! Only about 20% of orange cats are female, making this beautiful tabby extra special.

Ari is playful, energetic and full of personality. But she also has a calm, independent side that makes her wonderfully easy to live with.

She’s the kind of cat who wants to be your constant companion — following you from room to room like a little shadow and happily settling nearby whenever you sit or lie down.

Ari isn’t a full-on lap cat, but she loves being close, usually keeping herself at a comfortable arm’s-length distance where she can keep you company on her own terms.

While she sometimes enjoys gentle pets, Ari is great at communicating when she’d rather just relax beside you and do her own thing. Her mix of independence and quiet devotion makes her a perfect match for someone who appreciates a cat with confidence, boundaries and lots of heart.

Ari can’t wait to meet a family who will love her for exactly who she is — a rare orange beauty with a loyal spirit and a playful spark.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.