Meet Nordic, a 49-pound sweetheart

Nordic is a handsome 4-year-old Alaskan Husky mix ready for a fantastic home filled with fun, adventure, and plenty of playtime.

Nordic is on track to be your new best friend.

This handsome 4-year-old is ready for a fantastic home filled with fun, adventure, and plenty of playtime.

An Alaskan Husky mix, Nordic comes with all the wonderful traits the breed is known for: energy, intelligence and a love of staying busy.

He’s a bouncy, happy boy with an excellent attitude, always up for games and exploring the world around him. His foster describes him as “silly, energetic and full of personality,” plus, he appears to be housebroken!

Like most huskies, Nordic is also a champion shedder, so keep that dog brush (and vacuum) handy.

If you’re looking for a joyful, active companion who will keep you smiling and moving, Nordic might just be the sweetheart for you.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

