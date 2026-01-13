Meet Mary, a gentle girl who loves long, sniffy walks and cozy naps

Mary is an exceptionally friendly, affectionate girl who absolutely loves attention and pets.
With her gentle nature and easygoing personality, she’s a wonderful fit for a family or a first-time dog adopter.
This eager, sweet gal greets everyone she meets with big tail wags and a happy heart. Mary is social, loving and always ready to make a new friend. She’s an active sweetheart who will thrive with people who enjoy long, sniffy walks and fun adventures — but she’s just as excited about cozy naps, delicious meals and plenty of kindness.
The 3-year-old terrier mix lost lost her right eye last summer.
Mary is truly a special dog who’s ready to give her whole heart to a family of her own.
Please come visit her soon — she can’t wait to become someone’s beloved best friend.
Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.
