Meet Mary, a gentle girl who loves long, sniffy walks and cozy naps

With her gentle nature and easygoing personality, Mary would be a wonderful fit for a family or a first-time dog adopter.

Mary is an exceptionally friendly, affectionate girl who absolutely loves attention and pets.

This eager, sweet gal greets everyone she meets with big tail wags and a happy heart. Mary is social, loving and always ready to make a new friend. She’s an active sweetheart who will thrive with people who enjoy long, sniffy walks and fun adventures — but she’s just as excited about cozy naps, delicious meals and plenty of kindness.

The 3-year-old terrier mix lost lost her right eye last summer.

Mary is truly a special dog who’s ready to give her whole heart to a family of her own.

Please come visit her soon — she can’t wait to become someone’s beloved best friend.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

