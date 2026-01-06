Live Radio
Home » Pet of the Week » Meet Indiana, a wonderful…

Meet Indiana, a wonderful cat with a gentle, charming presence

Kelly Whittier, Humane Rescue Alliance

January 6, 2026, 8:43 AM

Indiana is an all-around wonderful cat with a gentle, charming presence. He’s absolutely ready for his next great adventure — finding a loving home of his own. (Courtesy Human Rescue Alliance)

Just over a year old and nearly 10 pounds, Indiana may not have the last name Jones, but he’s absolutely ready for his next great adventure — finding a loving home of his own.

This very handsome guy is an all-around wonderful cat with a gentle, charming presence.

Indiana dreams of hearty meals, soft cozy beds, and long afternoons soaking up warm sunbeams. He’s a truly good kitty who’s ready to settle in and be adored.

Come meet Indiana today and take home your new best friend.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up