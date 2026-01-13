Meet Hershey, a frisky pup who’s eager to learn and play

This gorgeous, white lab mix puppy is just two months old and ready for a fun, frisky life. Hershey is pure puppy: rambunctious, silly and endlessly sweet, guaranteed to keep you smiling.

This gorgeous, white lab mix puppy is just two months old and ready for a fun, frisky life. She’s pure puppy: rambunctious, silly and endlessly sweet, guaranteed to keep you smiling.

Hershey is eager to learn and will thrive with positive training, plenty of playtime and lots of love as she grows. Whether she’s romping around, discovering the world or snuggling in for a break, this yummy little angel is sure to steal your heart.

Come meet Hershey today and get ready for all the joy (and puppy antics!) that come with her.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

