Meet Hannah, a terrier mix who is as cute as a button

Hannah is dreaming of a warm, loving home to call her own!

This adorable terrier mix is as cute as a button and has the sweetest nature.

Hannah loves to play and have fun, but she’s just as happy soaking up affection and cuddles. At only 7 months old and 27 pounds, she’s the perfect size for adventures and snuggles alike.

Hannah is eager to learn and will thrive with positive training sessions, along with fun, frisky walks where she can explore the world by your side.

She’s a joyful, loving pup who is going to make a wonderful companion.

Come meet Hannah soon — you’ll fall in love instantly!

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

