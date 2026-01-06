Meet Charlie Bones, a handsome, head-turning pup

Charlie Bones is a handsome, head-turning pup with a sweet soul to match. He’s smart, eager to learn, and ready to grow with his person.

Only 5 years old, Charlie Bones has already spent far too much of his life waiting. He came to us after three years in a Texas shelter, and D.C. is his second — and very hopeful — chance at finding a loving family. The good news? He has an entire team of people rooting for him.

No bones about it: Charlie Bones is a handsome, head-turning pup with a sweet soul to match. He’s smart, eager to learn, and ready to grow with his person. If we had to sum him up in three words, they’d be polite, cuddly and treat-motivated.

And here’s a glowing report straight from one of our wonderful volunteers after a work-from-home field trip on Dec. 5, 2025:

“Charlie was an absolute dream houseguest. He settled quietly in the office during the workday, let his human know when he needed to go outside, didn’t jump on anyone (even when excited), and cuddled like a professional on the couch,” the volunteer’s husband said, adding that Charlie was “the easiest field tripper we’ve ever had” and they’ve hosted more than 10 dogs.

Outside, he was equally impressive, calmly ignoring neighboring dogs barking at him without reacting at all.

Charlie Bones is a very nice boy looking for kind adopters who are ready to show him the good life. In return, he’ll offer joyful tail wags, happy smiles and steady companionship. He’s spent the majority of his life in a shelter. Now it’s time for him to experience the comfort, security and love of a real home.

Come meet this wonderful dog today.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.