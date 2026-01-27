Meet Bonbon, a tiny dog with a lot of love to offer

If you’re looking for a sweet, cuddly, toy-loving senior who still has plenty of pep and so much love to give, this Chihuahua mix might just be your perfect match.

Meet Bonbon, an 11-year-old chihuahua mix. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Meet Bonbon, an 11-year-old chihuahua mix. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Bonbon is a young-at-heart 12-year-old sweetheart. This 11 pound lady is a world-class snuggler who lives for attention, cozy burrowing, and being close to her people.

Bonbon is food-motivated, which makes bonding (and training!) her a breeze. She already knows “sit” and “quiet” — especially helpful when she gets a little vocal — and she happily takes her medicine when it’s tucked into a pill pocket.

She enjoys long walks and may be petite, but she loves getting out and exploring. At home, you’ll find her enthusiastically playing with squeaky toys (especially the kind she can proudly destroy) and then settling in with a good chew. Bonbon can be a bit unsure around men at first, but treats work wonders — and with patience, she always warms up. Once she does, you’ve got a loyal little companion for life.

If you’re looking for a sweet, cuddly, toy-loving senior who still has plenty of pep and so much love to give, this Chihuahua mix might just be your perfect match. Her adoption fee has been generously covered by Lisa Dubois, making it even easier to give this special girl the loving home she deserves. Bonbon is an absolute joy.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.