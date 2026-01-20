Meet Bambu, a perfect pup with a heart of gold

This handsome white-and-gray pup is a perfect gentleman with a heart of gold.

Bambu is incredibly friendly, joyful, and a true pleasure to spend time with — he seems to genuinely enjoy everything life has to offer.

Bambu was adopted from Humane Rescue Alliance a few years ago, and while he has found his way back to us, his sweet, loving nature hasn’t changed one bit.

He’s social, affectionate, and fully convinced he’s a lap dog — so be prepared to make room on the couch (and maybe the bed!) for this lovable guy.

With a tail wag and underbite that won’t quit and a personality that shines, Bambu is one of those truly special dogs who gives his whole heart and deserves the very best in return.

Come meet Bambu soon, he’s been waiting just for you.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

