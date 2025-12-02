Meet Thaddeus, a 4-year-old Shepherd who balances energy and relaxation

Meet Thaddeus — a handsome, sporty Shepherd with a heart of gold and plenty of brains to match.

Meet Thaddeus — a handsome, sporty Shepherd with a heart of gold and plenty of brains to match.

He’s incredibly people-focused and loves having a person to look to for guidance. Thaddeus is eager to learn, takes direction beautifully and accepts treats like an absolute gentleman.

He’s the perfect mix of happy energy and relaxed hang-out time, always ready for a walk, a game or a quiet moment by your side. Sweet, loving and fun, Thaddeus is the kind of dog who makes every day brighter.

This wonderful guy has been waiting longer than he should for a warm, loving home — and he’s so ready to be someone’s best friend. Could that be you?

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

