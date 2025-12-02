Meet Stitch, an active girl with enthusiasm and ‘intelligent eyes’

Stitch is a young, active girl with a striking brindle coat and bright white markings that always get noticed.

Stitch has plenty of energy and enthusiasm, and she's working hard on learning how to channel it in all the right ways.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Stitch has plenty of energy and enthusiasm, and she's working hard on learning how to channel it in all the right ways.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Stitch is a young, active girl with a striking brindle coat and bright white markings that always get noticed.

She’s got plenty of energy and enthusiasm, and she’s working hard on learning how to channel it in all the right ways. The team here has been teaching Stitch “watch me,” “touch,” and “find it,” and she’s been earning top marks (especially when treats are involved).

People always say how fun and uplifting it is to spend time with Stitch — her big smile gives that away pretty quickly.

A volunteer recently shared, “Stitch was such a good girl and absolutely gorgeous. She has very intelligent eyes and loved getting treats. She climbed onto the picnic table for optimal snuggles and really enjoyed being pet. She seems like a wonderful companion.”

If you’re looking for a smart, joyful, affectionate dog who will brighten your days, Stitch might just be your girl.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.