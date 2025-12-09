Meet Macho, a 10-month-old white Lab mix with a love for life

Macho is a 62-pound pup is full of energy and enthusiasm who's always up for an adventure.

Macho has a tough name but a big heart. (Courtesy Human Rescue Alliance) Macho has a tough name but a big heart. (Courtesy Human Rescue Alliance) Meet Macho from Texas. Don’t let the tough name fool you — Macho is all heart!

This 10-month-old, 62-pound pup is full of energy, enthusiasm and a love for life. He’s always up for an adventure, whether it’s a long walk, a romp in the yard or a spirited game of fetch.

Macho is easy to leash, harness and walk. He’s a very good loose-leash walker and enjoys sniffy strolls. He can be a little awkward getting into the car, but he manages on his own and even lets you help lift his back legs to fully get inside. Once in the car, he likes to look out the windows and shift around a bit before settling down.

Macho is very interested in other dogs — he may pull slightly toward them, but he greets everyone politely and neutrally. He’s comfortable with dogs of all sizes and has even engaged in play with some, so he’d likely thrive in a home with another furry friend.

Still young and learning his manners, Macho is smart, eager to please and ready to thrive with consistent training and structure. He’s looking for an active family who can match his playful energy and keep both his mind and body engaged.

If you’re searching for a fun, lively companion who will bring excitement, laughter and love into your days, Macho might just be your perfect match!

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

