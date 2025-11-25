Live Radio
Home » Pet of the Week » Meet Quincy, an orange…

Meet Quincy, an orange cat on the prowl for TLC

Kelly Whittier, Humane Rescue Alliance

November 25, 2025, 9:30 AM

Side-by-side photos of 1-year-old Quincy, wearing a transparent cone. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance)

Quincy, with his signature chubby cheeks, is searching for a loving home.

This sweet, people-focused 1-year-old feline recently had corrective surgery for entropion, a condition where the eyelids roll inward. While he may look a little different from your average cat, Quincy can blink comfortably now — and he’s on the road to a full recovery.

He’s feeling much better, but he’ll need a devoted adopter to give him daily eye drops to keep him healthy. The Humane Rescue Alliance staff can provide details on caring for this 9-pound ginger dream.

Quincy is hoping to find someone who will give him the TLC he deserves. Could you be the hero this darling boy is waiting for?

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up