Meet Quincy, an orange cat on the prowl for TLC

Quincy is a 1-year-old orange cat searching for a loving home. Could it be your home?

Side-by-side photos of 1-year-old Quincy, wearing a transparent cone. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Side-by-side photos of 1-year-old Quincy, wearing a transparent cone. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Quincy, with his signature chubby cheeks, is searching for a loving home.

This sweet, people-focused 1-year-old feline recently had corrective surgery for entropion, a condition where the eyelids roll inward. While he may look a little different from your average cat, Quincy can blink comfortably now — and he’s on the road to a full recovery.

He’s feeling much better, but he’ll need a devoted adopter to give him daily eye drops to keep him healthy. The Humane Rescue Alliance staff can provide details on caring for this 9-pound ginger dream.

Quincy is hoping to find someone who will give him the TLC he deserves. Could you be the hero this darling boy is waiting for?

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

