Meet Chuck, a gem of a black Lab who adores being around humans

Chuck is a 1-year, 5-month-old stray who's a very good boy looking for a loving home where he can truly thrive.

Meet Chuck, a 1-year, 5-month-old black Lab who's a very good boy looking for a loving home where he can truly thrive.

This handsome young man was adopted from Humane Rescue Alliance as a puppy a year ago, but was recently found as a skinny, sad stray with his previous adopter unable to be contacted or found. Our hearts broke for him, but we’re helping him put on weight and showering him with love every day.

Chuck is eager to regain his confidence and soak up all the affection he deserves. With devoted adopters and a kind, patient home, this precious pup is ready to bloom.

He’s a gem of a dog who simply adores being around humans and will reward your love tenfold.

Can you give sweet Chuck the warm, caring home he’s dreaming of? Can you provide yummy meals to help him get back to top doggie form? Chuck is waiting for you at HRA.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

